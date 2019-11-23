2 men plead guilty to setting 3rd man on fire in New Jersey

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey -- Two southern New Jersey men have pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for setting another man on fire as he slept at a friend's home in what police described as a "prank that went terribly, terribly wrong."

The Atlantic County prosecutor said 23-year-old Brandon Perez of Hammonton and 24-year-old David Sult of Mays Landing entered the pleas Thursday in exchange for a recommendation of five-year sentences.

Authorities said the defendants originally maintained that the 27-year-old victim was burned accidentally by an electronic smoking device, but an investigation concluded that lighter fluid was sprayed on him and ignited.

Prosecutors said the victim had severe burns to his back. He told NJ Advance Media that he lost 30 pounds and endured multiple skin grafts and blood transfusions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
assaultprankfireburn injuries
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Chihuahua causes crash after putting car into reverse
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
Woman left 3 dogs to die in empty NJ home: Police
Show More
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman struck by hit and run driver while in grocery store parking lot
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
58 arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor
More TOP STORIES News