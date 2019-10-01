1 man killed, 1 injured in shooting in rear of NYCHA complex in East Harlem

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a gunman following a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in East Harlem.

It happened in the rear of a NYCHA complex in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue.

A 24-year-old man died after being shot in the head. A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to St. Luke's Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have no suspects, and the motive is not yet known.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citymurdershootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
Possible home explosion sends 3 to hospital in NYC
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Profile: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
Show More
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
4 escaped prison inmates caught, 3 at Red Roof Inn
2nd man arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
2 window washers rescued from scaffold above Wall Street
Police: 3 young men on bicycles steal packages in NJ
More TOP STORIES News