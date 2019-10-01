1 man killed, 1 injured in shooting in rear of NYCHA complex in East Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a gunman following a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in East Harlem.
It happened in the rear of a NYCHA complex in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue.
A 24-year-old man died after being shot in the head. A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to St. Luke's Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police have no suspects, and the motive is not yet known.
