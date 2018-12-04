2 men shot in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

Two people were shot in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Pulaski Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.The victims were both males.One was rushed to Woodhull Hospital and the other to Kings County Hospital.One is said to be in critical condition, while the condition of the other victim is not known.The circumstances of the shooting are presently unknown. More information will be posted as it becomes available.----------