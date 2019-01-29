2 men shot in Newark in apparent police-involved shooting

Two people were hospitalized after an apparent police-involved shooting in Newark.Shots were fired on Irvine Turner Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.Two people were taken to University Hospital in Newark with unknown injuries.A large number of police descended on the car apparently involved in the shooting.The vehicle, a Chrysler, had numerous gunshots on the front and side windows.Police examined the car for hours before towing it away. A Newark police cruiser was also towed away from the scene.It is unknown what sparked the shooting but no police officers were injured.The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating.----------