Two men were hospitalized after a police-involved shooting in Newark.Shots were fired on Irvine Turner Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.Newark police had attempted a traffic stop on the men's vehicle in which they say a handgun was spotted.A pursuit ensued and shots were fired.Two men were taken to University Hospital in Newark with unknown injuries.A large number of police descended on the car apparently involved in the shooting.The vehicle, a Chrysler, had numerous gunshots on the front and side windows.Police examined the car for hours before towing it away. A Newark police cruiser was also towed away from the scene.Police say a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found inside the vehicle.No police officers were injured.The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating.----------