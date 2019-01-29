2 men shot in police-involved shooting in Newark, NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two men were hospitalized after a police-involved shooting in Newark.

Shots were fired on Irvine Turner Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Newark police had attempted a traffic stop on the men's vehicle in which they say a handgun was spotted.

A pursuit ensued and shots were fired.

Two men were taken to University Hospital in Newark with unknown injuries.

A large number of police descended on the car apparently involved in the shooting.

The vehicle, a Chrysler, had numerous gunshots on the front and side windows.

Police examined the car for hours before towing it away. A Newark police cruiser was also towed away from the scene.

Police say a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found inside the vehicle.

No police officers were injured.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating.

