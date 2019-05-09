Police search for gunman after 2 men shot outside West Village nightclub

Derick Waller has more on the shooting from the West Village.

By
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were shot outside a West Village club early Thursday.

The victims, both in their 20s, were shot outside SOB's on Varick Street at around 1:40 a.m.

SOB stands for "Sounds of Brazil."

One man was shot in the chest and found by officers in front of the club.

Another was shot in the thigh and located at a deli several blocks away.

They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police described them as somewhat uncooperative.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, fled on foot on West Houston Street.

The shooting stemmed from an unknown dispute.

Back in 2013, four people were shot inside the club. They all survived.

