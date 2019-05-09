Police search for gunman after 2 men shot outside West Village nightclub

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were shot outside a West Village club early Thursday.The victims, both in their 20s, were shot outside SOB's on Varick Street at around 1:40 a.m.SOB stands for "Sounds of Brazil."One man was shot in the chest and found by officers in front of the club.Another was shot in the thigh and located at a deli several blocks away.They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.Police described them as somewhat uncooperative.The suspect, a man in his 20s, fled on foot on West Houston Street.The shooting stemmed from an unknown dispute.Back in 2013, four people were shot inside the club. They all survived.----------