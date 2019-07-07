2 men sitting on bench in Manhattan shot by man on bicycle, police say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say two men were shot while sitting on a park bench near the northern end of Central Park in Manhattan Saturday night.The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on a bench opposite 35 Central Park North on 110th Street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues.According to the NYPD, the victims, ages 42 and 43, were shot by a Hispanic man riding a bicycle who came up and opened fire.Both men were hit in their abdoments and taken to St. Luke's Hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.The motive for the shooting is not yet known. No arrests have been made.----------