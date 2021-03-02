2 men slashed on subway hold suspect for police on Upper East Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men who were slashed on a subway train on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning held the suspect for police.

The victims, both 42 years old, were riding to work together on a downtown N train just after 4:45 a.m.

They somehow got into a dispute with an apparently homeless 22-year-old man.

Police say the suspect pulled a folding knife and slashed both.

One man was slashed in the hand and torso, and the second was slashed in the wrist and forearm.

The two men managed to hold the suspect at the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue station until police arrived.

The victims were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of superficial wounds.

The suspect was arrested and his folding knife was recovered.

Charges against him are pending.

