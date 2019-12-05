2 men stabbed inside subway station on the Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say two men were stabbed inside a Manhattan subway station Wednesday night.The incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. at the 2nd Avenue F train station on the Lower East Side.A 27-year-old man suffered a laceration to the left side of his head, and a 24-year-old man suffered a puncture wound to his back.Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive.Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene.Police sources said the incident apparently stemmed from a fight between two groups of people.----------