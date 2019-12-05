2 men stabbed inside subway station on the Lower East Side

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say two men were stabbed inside a Manhattan subway station Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. at the 2nd Avenue F train station on the Lower East Side.

The suspect fled the scene.

There is no word yet on the condition of the two victims.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.

