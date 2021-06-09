2 men wanted for beating Lower East Side bodega owner with bat over case of beer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10707242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police on the Lower East Side are searching for the men who brutally beat a bodega worker with his own bat, after trying to steal a case of beer.It happened on Friday, June 4 at 4:55 a.m. inside the Deli and Grill bodega on Grand Street.The two men tried to walk out of the store with a case of Coors Light beer without paying for it.The 65-year-old worker followed the men outside and they started to fight.The dispute escalated and police say both men began to assault the victim by punching and kicking him.One took a bat from the victim and hit him multiple times with it.The other man went behind the store counter and took packs of Newport cigarettes worth $450.Both then ran off, heading eastbound on Grand Street.The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head and body was treated by EMS on scene.The first man is described as having a medium complexion, medium build, approximately in his mid-30s, weighing 160 pounds, with short, black hair and multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing black eyeglasses, a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, and black pants.The second man is described as having a dark complexion, medium build, approximately in his mid-30s, and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black hooded jacket, a black t-shirt with yellow lettering on the front, and black shorts.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------