NORTH WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) --Two Metro-North employees were hurt when one of their personal cars exploded Friday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. in the rail yard lot on Harlem Avenue in North White Plains.
An MTA spokesperson said the two injured employees were taken to Westchester Medical Center.
There is no information on their condition.
The fire department and MTA police are investigating.
Train service was not impacted.
The investigation is ongoing.
