2 more New Yorkers, including retired FDNY firefighter, charged in Capitol riot

Authorities say Nicolas Moncada, of Taunton Street, was taken into custody Monday morning after he live-streamed his activities at the Capitol.
The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."
The FBI said they were tipped off about Moncada's involvement in the riots by the Office of Public Safety at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where several faculty members and students recognized him from social media posts -- including his own -- that showed first-person accounts of the riots.
He also posted on his Instagram account a photograph of himself that authorities say was taken inside the capitol and captioned, "Outside Pelosi's office."
He is also alleged to have interacted with commenters on his social media accounts in which he incriminated himself as being part of those who stormed the Capitol.
The second person identified as being arrested for involvement in the riot is Thomas Fee, of Freeport, who retired last October after 22 years with the FDNY.
Fee allegedly texted a photo to an acquaintance who inquired if he was at the Capitol, saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the building.
He has been arrested and charged.
