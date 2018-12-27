SPORTS BETTING

2 Atlantic City casinos fined for illegal college sports betting

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Atlantic City casinos have been fined for taking illegal bets on college football. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
Two Atlantic City casinos have been fined for taking illegal bets on college football.

NJ.com reports the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement fined the Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Caesars Entertainment Corp. Caesars received a $2,000 fine for bets placed on a Sept. 10 football game between Rutgers and Kansas. The Golden Nugget was fined $390 stemming from "various New Jersey college football games" the same month.

State officials didn't specify which Caesars property was involved. Caesars owns two Atlantic City casinos with sports betting.

State law prohibits casinos from taking wagers on New Jersey colleges and any college sporting event that takes place in the state. Bettors who are involved are refunded if they can be identified.

Both Caesars and the Golden Nugget declined to comment Wednesday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports bettingAtlantic CitycasinoAtlantic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting in New Jersey: Everything you need to know
Packers attracting most Super Bowl bets in Vegas; big money on Pats
Influential bettors place large wagers on Washington, drive down point spread vs. Alabama
Congress reviewing 'obsolete' federal gambling laws, to introduce new legislation
More sports betting
Top Stories
16-year-old girl killed, 4 others hurt in Queens apartment fire
No murders in NYC for 6 straight days, NYPD reports
NJ team to skip events with ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks
Suspect wanted for attacking man with metal bat in SI deli
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in crash with oil tanker in NJ
New York state minimum wage hike takes effect December 31
Teen collapses, dies during basketball practice at NYC school
2 arrested after homeless men fight officer in subway station
Show More
Baby Jesus, Mary statues stolen from NJ church Nativity
9 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
LI woman accused of slapping her baby daughter for crying
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Investigation into fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Jersey City
More News