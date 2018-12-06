2 attempted luring incidents reported by students in Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating two attempted luring cases involving elementary school students.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, police say students in Elmwood Park reported that a dark-colored minivan with rear tinted windows pulled up to them as they were walking home from Gilbert Avenue School.

The students said there were two dark-skinned males in the vehicle during both incidents who said to them, "You're beautiful, do you want me to drop you off."

The children ran off and were not pursued by the suspects, police said.

The incidents were reported to surrounding towns to determine whether any similar situations had occurred.

Elmwood Park police have now added extra patrols, both marked and unmarked, to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 201-796-0700, option #7.

