2 New York men accused of participating in Capitol breach: FBI

NEW YORK -- One posted a video of himself with his feet propped up on a U.S. senator's office table. One wrote "THIS IS ME" on an Instagram photo of rioters attacking Capitol police officers.

The two New York men, Brandon Fellows and Edward Jacob Lang, were arrested this weekend on charges related to the Jan. 6 violet insurrection led by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

Fellows, 26, was arrested Saturday night by agents from the FBI's Albany office, a bureau spokesperson said.

Fellows, a former grocery store worker who has said he lives in a converted school bus, posted a video on Snapchat showing his feet propped on a table in the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat. "This one is going to get me incriminated," Fellows told a Bloomberg News reporter.

Lang, 25, was arrested by FBI agents Saturday at his home in New York's Hudson Valley after he posted photos and videos of himself outside the Capitol, prosecutors said in court papers.

A screenshot from Lang's Instagram account depicts rioters attempting to violently breach the Capitol captioned "THIS IS ME," prosecutors said.

ALSO READ | Trump impeached: McConnell calls pending trial 'vote of conscience,' Graham says it will delay national 'healing'

"I was the leader of Liberty today. Arrest me. You are on the wrong side of history," Lang captioned a video he posted. In another video from the insurrection scene, Lang swung a baseball bat at police officers, striking at least their shields, prosecutors said.

Fellows is charged with entering a restricted building without without lawful authority and disrupting government business. Lang is charged with assaulting an officer, civil disorder and other crimes.

"Decisions have consequences,'' William Sweeney Jr., the assistant director in charge of the bureau's New York field office, said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Edward Lang is in custody for the ones he made during the assault on our Capitol."
It wasn't clear Sunday whether Lang or Fellows had attorneys who could speak for them.

The two men are among more than 125 people who have been arrested so far on charges related to the insurrection by Trump supporters aiming to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November presidential election.

Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Sanitation has suspended an employee without pay as its investigation continues into his participation at the Capitol riots.

MORE NEWS: Family without sense of smell due to COVID-19 escapes house fire
EMBED More News Videos

They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkriotwashington d.c.us capitolcongress
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
With Trump impeachment trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
Watch surfers ride 50-foot waves in Hawaii
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday
Woman ready to celebrate 109th birthday after beating COVID
Show More
Cab driver stabbed in attempted robbery in Brooklyn
Unclaimed yet again! Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots keep on growing
USPS mailboxes out of service in NJ capital due to security measures
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
COVID vaccination site to open at NYC church amid supply shortage
More TOP STORIES News