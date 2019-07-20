2 NYC correction officers charged after shooting at go-go bar in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New York City correction officers are among three men charged in connection to a shooting at a go-go bar in New Jersey.The incident happened on July 13 inside Tease Gentlemen's Club on Getty Avenue around 1 a.m.The shooting left a 27-year-old man in critical condition.Rasheim Williams, Keith Hood and Jeffrey Hulse turned themselves in to authorities on Friday.Hulse, 29, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.Williams and Hood are city correction officers and have been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.Both were suspended without pay."We take this matter seriously and are conducting our own investigation," New York City Correction Department Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Peter Thorne said.The motive of the shooting or details of the incident were not yet known.----------