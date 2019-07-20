2 NYC correction officers charged after shooting near go-go bar in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New York City correction officers are among three men charged in connection to a shooting near a go-go bar in New Jersey.The incident happened on July 13 near the Tease Gentlemen's Club on Getty Avenue around 1 a.m.The shooting left a 27-year-old man in critical condition. He ran into the club for help.Rasheim Williams, Keith Hood and Jeffrey Hulse turned themselves in to authorities on Friday.Hulse, 29, was charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.Officials say Williams, 26, and Hood, 29, are city correction officers and have been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to the shooting.Sources say both officers were suspended without pay."We take this matter seriously and are conducting our own investigation," NYC Correction Department Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Peter Thorne said.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.----------