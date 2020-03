Coronavirus News: 2 Manhattan private schools closing Friday due to coronavirus concerns

MANHATTAN, New York City -- Two private schools in New York City announced their schools are closing on Friday due to coronavirus concerns.The Spence School and Collegiate School in Manhattan confirmed the closings on their websites. The Spence School stated on their website that they are closing Friday for a comprehensive sanitization of the entire campus. The Collegiate School also learned Thursday afternoon that a middle school family is being monitored due to the exposure of a parent to COVID-19 during a recent international trip."The family informed us immediately of their situation and is following the protocols recommended by the Department of Health and family physicians," the Collegiate School said in a statement. "As directed by the Department of Health, the family will self-quarantine until test results are completed."US only mapNew Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------