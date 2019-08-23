2 New York City women caught in 2015 terror sting plead guilty

NEW YORK CITY -- Two New York City women pleaded guilty Friday to charges they studied how to make bombs for a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Noelle Velentzas and Asia Siddiqui entered the pleas in federal court in Brooklyn.

They were arrested in 2015 in a sting operation involving an NYPD undercover officer posing as a convert to Islam. The female officer befriended the defendants in 2013 and wore a wire to record their conversations.

Prosecutors said Velentzas and Siddiqui were inspired by the Islamic State group to research and shop for bomb components for an attack on military and law enforcement targets.

The women face up to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges but the term could be shorter under sentencing guidelines.

