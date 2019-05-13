2 NYPD officers credited with arrest of possible serial killer wanted in Florida murder

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers caught a potential serial killer who was wanted in connection with a murder in Florida after seeing his picture on their department-issued smartphones.

Nicholas Gibson is suspected in the murder of 77-year-old Erik Stocker in Miami Beach, and authorities say he confessed to being involved in six additional murders after being taken into custody on the subway.

After police in Florida notified the NYPD that Gibson was headed to New York City, NYPD sent officers his distinctive mug shot to officers' smartphones.

Sgt. Roger Coleman and Officer Estefany Rosario recognized the 32-year-old suspect on the L subway line, at the 14th Street stop, last Sunday after seeing the wanted man's mug shot on their phones

They checked their phones again, realized it was an exact match, and moved in to make the arrest.

When officers approach the suspect, he "stood with his body tensed and his fist clenched" before allegedly swinging at the officers, flailing his hand and refusing to put his hands behind his back.

The officers took him into custody, and later during questioning, they say he admitted killing Stocker as well as having a role in six other murders during earlier times in his life that he claims occurred in Florida, Georgia and California.

That information is being evaluated, and authorities in Florida are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if the claims are credible.

The process is expected to be lengthy, and authorities could not corroborate any of the murders Gibson claimed to have committed.

The NYPD smart phones were issued in 2015, and now there are 39,000 in the hands of officers. Law enforcement says they are changing the way officers operate at every level.

