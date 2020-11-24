2 NYPD officers shot, suspect dead when gunfire erupts in Queens home

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were shot and a suspect is dead after gunfire rang out inside a home in Queens Tuesday.There was a massive police presence at the house on 179th Street near 146th Road in Springfield Gardens, where the officers were responding to a report of a domestic dispute.Further details and the circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.Fellow officers rushed the wounded cops to Jamaica Hospital.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.People were advised to avoid the area due to the police activity.This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.----------