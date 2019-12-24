2 NYPD officers rescue elderly man from fire at home in Queens

By Eyewitness News
HILLCREST, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers came to the rescue of an elderly man trapped in a house fire in Queens Monday night.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. on the first floor of a two-story home on 173rd Street in the Hillcrest section.

The officers from the 107th Precinct were in the neighborhood when they heard about the fire and rushed to the scene.

They raced into the house and removed the man even before firefighters got there.

"He was not getting out on his own, and the removal was in a timely fashion and very efficient, and the patient care was important too," said FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Didomenico.

Firefighters say the fire started in the home's dining room. The cause remains under investigation.

