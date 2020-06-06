George Floyd protests: 2 NYPD officers suspended for misconduct during protests

Officials say the officer who was seen on video pushing a woman to the ground on May 29 has been suspended without pay. In addition, a supervisor who was on the scene will be transferred.
On May 30, another officer who was seen pulling down an individual's face mask and spraying pepper spray at him has been suspended without pay.
Both cases have been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action, authorities say.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the incidents mentioned are disturbing and run counter to the principles of NYPD training, as well as their mission of public safety.
"The actions by these officers stand apart from the restrained work of the thousands of other officers who have worked tirelessly to protect those who are peacefully protesting and keep all New Yorkers safe," he said in a statement.
Mayor de Blasio also shared his thoughts on the suspensions via Twitter.
2 officers were just suspended without pay for misconduct during protests and a supervisor reassigned. All 3 now face further disciplinary action. More investigations are underway.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 6, 2020
New Yorkers deserve accountability. We can’t have trust between police and community without it. pic.twitter.com/TvHF7utkEq
