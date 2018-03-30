2 officers hurt rescuing dog from burning home on Long Island

(Photos from Suffolk County Police)

Eyewitness News
EAST NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Two Suffolk County Police officers were injured after entering a burning home on Long Island to rescue a dog, authorities said.

Officers Joseph Barra and Stephen Caratozzolo responded to the home on Meadow Rue Lane in East Northport at about 1:45 p.m. Friday.

As they were circling the fully engulfed house looking for victims, they observed a dog through a rear window. The officers entered the burning home through a rear door and rescued the dog.

The officers suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog, a 5 year-old Pomeranian mix named Gucci, is expected to survive.


Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

