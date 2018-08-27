2 police officers hurt in crash involving wrong-way driver on Verrazano Bridge

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two police officers were injured after a wrong-way driver collided with an unmarked NYPD vehicle Monday on the Verrazano Bridge, police said.

At about 5 p.m. a white minivan going from Brooklyn to Staten Island was traveling the wrong way in the HOV lane on the bridge's upper level when the crash occurred.

Two on-duty NYPD officers in the unmarked vehicle were taken to Staten Island University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The NYPD along with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority arrested the driver of the minivan, who police say tried to run away. The vehicle had been reported stolen.


The incident caused extensive rush-hour delays on the bridge, with only one lane open on the upper level.

