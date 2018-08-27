Police block smoking white van, SI bound, caucasian male in early thirties, on Verrazano bridge. He turns and heads the wrong way back to Brooklyn. A crazy chase ensues as vehicles dodge the van. pic.twitter.com/ftr4MNX2mM — Francesco Portelos (@MrPortelos) August 27, 2018

Two police officers were injured after a wrong-way driver collided with an unmarked NYPD vehicle Monday on the Verrazano Bridge, police said.At about 5 p.m. a white minivan going from Brooklyn to Staten Island was traveling the wrong way in the HOV lane on the bridge's upper level when the crash occurred.Two on-duty NYPD officers in the unmarked vehicle were taken to Staten Island University Hospital in serious but stable condition.The NYPD along with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority arrested the driver of the minivan, who police say tried to run away. The vehicle had been reported stolen.The incident caused extensive rush-hour delays on the bridge, with only one lane open on the upper level.