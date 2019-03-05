2 other shootings may be in retailiation to Long Island IHOP shooting, 1 man under arrest

Police now believe the violent incident may have led to a pair of shootings in retaliation.
A car was shot up on Five Drive around 3:15 p.m. in Gordon Heights near Coram. A man was hospitalized.
That's around the same time another man in a car got shot on Judith Drive.
The incidents took place just two hours after police say Deontrae Green shot 20-year-old Tyriek Corbin inside a Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP on Portion Road.
It happened in very close proximity to several families who were eating lunch.
"This shooting occurred in a very public place, in a place where families gather," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.
"It's very clear that the potential for this event could have been dire," said Chief of Dept. Steve Cameron, Suffolk County Police Department. "The restaurant, I would say, was fairly crowded, at least 20 people, several families in there, and there was a family directly across from where the shooting occurred."
Police believe the shootings were all gang violence, and Green is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Police briefing on IHOP shooting investigation
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube