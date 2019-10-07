2 pedestrians struck, injured by vehicle in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported at 54th Street and 4th Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

It is unknown how seriously the pedestrians were injured.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

