2 people injured in police-involved shooting in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are hospitalized after a police-involved shooting in Jersey City.It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday at McDougal and Randolph Avenue in a building run by the Jersey City Housing Authority.It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but two people were shot in a police-involved shooting.One of the shot is believed to be a teenager who was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center by ambulance.The second person was shot in the leg and arrived at the hospital in a private car. That car was being guarded by officers.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has not returned our request for comment at this time.Two officers were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.----------