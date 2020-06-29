2 people shot at Amazon facility near Jacksonville, authorities say

#JSO has responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Pecan Park Road In the area of the Amazon facility. We are working to gather more information. Follow us for further. pic.twitter.com/G3Hu53gtuU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 29, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people were shot Monday at an Amazon facility near Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.The shooting happened about 2 p.m. at an Amazon warehouse on the city's north side, news outlets reported. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed or if a suspect was in custody.One local television station posted a photo on its website showing shattered glass at an employee breakroom that appeared to be caused by a bullet.The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.