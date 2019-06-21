2 people shot in Brooklyn, including 12-year-old boy

Police say two people were shot in Brooklyn Thursday night, including a 12-year-old boy.According to the NYPD, two men walked up to a group on Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights and opened fire.The boy was shot in the stomach and was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious but stable condition.A 32-year-old man was shot in the left knee.The circumstances leading to the shooting are not yet known, and there have been no arrests.