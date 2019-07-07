2 people sitting on bench in Manhattan shot by man on bicycle, police say

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say two people were shot while sitting on a park bench in Manhattan Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on a bench opposite 35 Central Park North on 110th Street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues.

According to the NYPD, the victims, ages 42 and 43, were shot by a Hispanic man riding a bicycle.

Both were taken to St. Luke's Hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

