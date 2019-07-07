2 people sitting on bench in Manhattan shot by man on bicycle, police say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say two people were shot while sitting on a park bench in Manhattan Saturday night.The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on a bench opposite 35 Central Park North on 110th Street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues.According to the NYPD, the victims, ages 42 and 43, were shot by a Hispanic man riding a bicycle.Both were taken to St. Luke's Hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.The motive for the shooting is not yet known.----------