2 police detectives ambushed and shot in Camden

Two police detectives were ambushed and shot while sitting in their vehicle in Camden, New Jersey.The detectives, who were in plain clothes at the time, had been sitting at a red light in an unmarked carThe incident occurred at Broadway and Mount Vernon around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night."A male walked up and began opening fire, we have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds fired at officers," said Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson.Sources tell sister station Action News that a male detective was shot twice in the arm, and a female detective was hit once in her hand. Their injuries are not life-threatening.One of the officers was able to return fire before the suspect fled, but police don't know if anyone else was hit.Investigators are checking with hospitals in the region.The ATF and the FBI are helping in this investigation, searching for the suspect or suspects.Investigators don't know why these detectives were attacked."Maybe they did know they were police officers, and that's the reason they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else, we'll find out as the investigation unfolds," Chief Thomson said.The shooting occurred on National Night Out, an event to bring communities and law enforcement together.----------