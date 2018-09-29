OFFICER KILLED

2 police officers killed in Mississippi shooting; Suspect in custody

(Shutterstock)

BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi --
Two police officers are dead following an early morning confrontation in Mississippi.

Warren Strain of the Department of Public Safety says two police officers died in an incident that occurred early Saturday in the city of Brookhaven.

A suspect was wounded and was taken into custody. The suspect was taken for treatment to a hospital in Jackson.

Strain said the investigation is in its initial stages and that no other information was being made immediately available.

Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter asking for prayers "for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes."


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedpolice-involved shootingMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER KILLED
Subway station dedicated to transit officer killed in line of duty
NYPD sends off fallen officer's sons on first day of school
Nassau County police horse trots into retirement
Slain NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia honored on anniversary
More officer killed
Top Stories
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from BK apartment
Police thwart teen's suicide-by-cop attempt in Newark
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Police ID suspect after teen fatally shot on basketball court
Woman trapped on top of car during dramatic water rescue
New York honors fallen heroes with road, bridge names
'#WhyIDidntReport' poster shares painful truth of assault survivors
Fire breaks out at Ron Perelman's LI estate
Show More
Amber Alert canceled: Missing girl found safe, 1 charged
NJ family: Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
GOP delays Kavanaugh vote as Trump orders FBI investigation
Mold issue sickens group of college sophomores
2 Mexican cops killed trying to detain 2012 NYC murder suspect
More News