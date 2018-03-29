2 Jersey City police officers suspended after alleged pizza store gripe

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two police officers in New Jersey are facing criminal charges and are suspended without pay - all apparently because they had a gripe with their local pizza joint.

It got so ugly, the police allegedly threatened, grabbed and dragged the store manager of a Domino's Pizza shop in Jersey City.

Prosecutors say the two officers were on-duty and in uniform when they confronted the manager of Domino's Pizza on Communipaw Avenue. One witness told the Jersey Journal that the officers grabbed the manager by his clothes, shoved him up against the wall and then dragged him into the parking lot and threatened him with arrest.

When the manager called 911, it was the officers who were later arrested.

Identified as officers Rodney Clark and Courtney Solomon, the two are charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

"The Prosecutor's Office will fully investigate the allegations," said County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. "Officers who abuse their power and break the law must be held accountable for their actions."

The incident happened Tuesday evening after the officers reportedly filed an online complaint about a delivery. A complaint they allegedly followed up on by confronting the Domino's manager.

The pizzeria is equipped with several surveillance cameras. The manager on duty Wednesday night told Eyewitness News that the victim was not seriously injured, but declined to answer questions about the alleged assault - specifically whether it was captured on surveillance video.

The quick arrests could indicate there is surveillance vide0, multiple eyewitnesses, or both.

The officers have been suspended without pay - the latest of nearly two dozen Jersey City officers charged with various forms of misconduct in recent months.

