2 rescued after boat overturns in Hudson River

Two people had to be rescued after their small boat overturned in the Hudson River Monday.The Coast Guard says the 10-foot dingy capsized in the waters off Jersey City around 3:30 p.m.One man fell into the river, while the other was left standing on the underside of the boat as first responders raced to the area.A good Samaritan passenger vessel pulled the person from the water.NewsCopter7 was over the scene as the man on the boat unsuccessfully attempted to flip it upright on his own. Eventually, he abandoned ship and jumped to a rescue boat.The Coast Guard, NYPD and a New Jersey fire boat responded and helped upright the dinghy.Both passengers on board are OK.----------