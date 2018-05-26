2 rescued after kayaks flip over in Jamaica Bay

Sandra Bookman has more on two kayakers who were rescued in Jamaica Bay.

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA BAY, New York (WABC) --
The holiday weekend took a scary turn for two kayakers in Jamaica Bay.

The NYPD Aviation Unit rescued the man after responding to a report of two people who fell off their kayaks on Saturday evening.

Scuba divers reached the first victim, who explained that his friend flipped over 15 minutes earlier.

Officers spotted the second man from above and hoisted him to safety.

Both men refused medical attention.

