2 rescued after kayaks flip over in Jamaica Bay

JAMAICA BAY, New York (WABC) --The holiday weekend took a scary turn for two kayakers in Jamaica Bay.
The NYPD Aviation Unit rescued the man after responding to a report of two people who fell off their kayaks on Saturday evening.
Scuba divers reached the first victim, who explained that his friend flipped over 15 minutes earlier.
Officers spotted the second man from above and hoisted him to safety.
Both men refused medical attention.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts