2 rescued after plane crashes into pier in Queens: FDNY

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6766113" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed Sunday closing nonessential businesses and schools, including dining, in nine New York City zip codes.

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after a plane crashed into a pier in Queens on Sunday afternoon.An aircraft was reported down near Powells Cove Blvd and 158th St. shortly after 3 p.m.The single-engine plane struck a concrete pier but was not considered a fire hazard, officials said.The FDNY said two people were pulled from the aircraft and they are being treated at the scene.Residents should expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Riverside Drive and 158th Street in Queens.Few other details were released.----------