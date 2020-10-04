2 rescued after plane crashes into pier in Queens: FDNY

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after a plane crashed into a pier in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

An aircraft was reported down near Powells Cove Blvd and 158th St. shortly after 3 p.m.

The single-engine plane struck a concrete pier but was not considered a fire hazard, officials said.

The FDNY said two people were pulled from the aircraft and they are being treated at the scene.

Residents should expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Riverside Drive and 158th Street in Queens.
Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO TRENDING | Mayor proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 New York City ZIP codes
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed Sunday closing nonessential businesses and schools, including dining, in nine New York City zip codes.



