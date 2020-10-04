2 rescued after plane crashes into pier in Queens: FDNY

An aircraft was reported down near Powells Cove Blvd and 158th St. shortly after 3 p.m.
The single-engine plane struck a concrete pier but was not considered a fire hazard, officials said.
The FDNY said two people were pulled from the aircraft and they are being treated at the scene.
Residents should expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Riverside Drive and 158th Street in Queens.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ALSO TRENDING | Mayor proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 New York City ZIP codes
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip