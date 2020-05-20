2 residents hurt, firefighters injured in Elmhurst, Queens house fire

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A fire tore through a home in Queens, injuring two people.
It happened on 90th Street in Elmhurst around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Heavy damage was seen on the top floor of the home.
At least two residents were being treated for unknown injuries
Officials say that several firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
