2 robbers break into Upper East Side apartment, rob man at knife point

Two men broke into an Upper East Side apartment Friday and robbed a man at knifepoint.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for the two men broke into an Upper East Side apartment and then robbed a man at knifepoint.

The duo managed to get into the 24-year-old victim's apartment near 93rd Street and Lexington Avenue by climbing through an open window April 15, officials said.

The suspects proceeded to threaten a man with a knife, then removed clothes, sneakers, and bags from inside.

"It's sort of terrifying almost to think that someone could come up my apartment building fire escape and break through a window that may be open," said Kathryn Carter, a building resident.

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspects walking away from that building.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

