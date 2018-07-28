2 rushed to the hospital after car flips over in Westchester crash

BEDFORD, New York (WABC) --
Police in Westchester County were on the scene of a one-car accident that injured two people Saturday night.

A car flipped over at the intersection of Route 121 and Seminary Road in Bedford around 9 p.m.

Police secure the area as firefighters extricated two people from the car.

EMS rushed the two occupants to Westchester Medical Center.

There is no word on the condition of the two accident victims.

