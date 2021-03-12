2 sanitation workers brutally attacked by group of men caught on camera in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for four men that viciously attacked two sanitation workers as they were collecting trash overnight, showing a knife and stealing a phone.

Video shows the attack, which appeared to be unprovoked earlier this week.

The four men pulled up in a red Chrysler 300 about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday and 3 men got out, beating a 42-year-old sanitation worker with a bat and golf club.

One of the men showed a knife and stole his phone.

When the second sanitation worker went to help his coworker, they roughed him up, then all got back in the car and left.

Fortunately, they did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The Sanitation Department issued the following statement after the attack:

Sanitation Workers have an incredibly difficult job, working day and night to keep New York City clean and safe, and assaulting a Sanitation Worker is a felony. We encourage anyone with information about this attack on two of New York's essential workers to come forward.

Police are also asking for the public's help as they work to track down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

