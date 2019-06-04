2 sergeants shot, suspect killed in Ardsley motel drug arrest

ARDSLEY, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two police sergeants were shot during a drug arrest at an Ardsley motel. The suspect was killed in the shootout.They were hit when gunfire erupted at the Ardsley Acres Motel on Saw Mill River Road just before 11 p.m. Monday.FBI agents were executing a search warrant, assisted with Ardsley police and other departments. The suspect, 42-year-old Samuel Galberth of Westhaven, Connecticut, was wanted in connection with an investigation in Connecticut and elsewhere.The suspect, "came out of a room and engaged opened fire in gunfire. Multiple shots were exchanged between the officers and the suspect."Galberth was pronounced dead at Westchester County Medical Center.A Greenburgh police sergeant was hit in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by a vest. A Dobbs Ferry sergeant was struck in the leg, possibly by a ricochet. Both have been released from the hospital.Ardsley Police Chief Anthony Picolino said there is no ongoing criminal activity at the hotel, and the police operation was targeting the suspect. There is no threat to the public, he added."We have a secure scene, we are not looking for anybody," he said. This was contained and there's nothing for them to worry about. The scene is safe, the village is safe."A second man who had been in the motel room was arrested on another interstate warrant for bank robbery."It's quiet, I don't stay there but it doesn't give me any problems. And this just isn't what we're used to," a neighbor said.Right now it's unclear if the sergeants were injured by gunfire from the suspect or if it was friendly fire.That's going to be the subject of an investigation by the Westchester County Prosecutor's Office.The Westchester County D.A. released a statement that said in part, "We wish them a speedy and thorough recovery. At this time, we want to commend the brave FBI agents and police officers who responded and put themselves in harm's way to protect the people of Westchester County."----------