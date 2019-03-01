apartment fire

2 seriously injured in East Harlem high rise fire, officials say

By Eyewitness News
Updated 9 minutes ago
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are responding to the scene of a Manhattan fire, where at least two people were seriously injured, officials said.

Flames broke out before 10:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the Wilson Houses on East 105th Street in Harlem.

Video from the scene shows firefighters working next to a charred window frame with a busted out window.



The fire appears to have originated on the building's third floor.

Officials said at least two people appear to be seriously injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york cityfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
8 people hurt in NYC fire; Dog killed, resident says
Updated 2 hours ago
3 kids, 2 adults hurt in Bronx apartment fire
Businesses destroyed, residents displaced in NYC fire
2-alarm NJ fire destroys homes, closes school for the day
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
Updated 2 hours ago
25-year-old cyclist killed in apparent Brooklyn hit-and-run
Updated an hour ago
8 people hurt in NYC fire; Dog killed, resident says
Updated 2 hours ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Driver arrested after dump truck rolls over onto day care lawn
Updated 33 minutes ago
Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that hit NYPD officer
Updated 2 hours ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Show More
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 2 hours ago
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
Updated 3 hours ago
Search for group of purse snatchers in East Village
Updated 2 hours ago
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
More TOP STORIES News