2 seriously injured in East Harlem high rise fire, officials say

Updated 9 minutes ago

(East Harlem, Manhattan) Developing: One Injured in Fire on Third Floor — https://t.co/yW8SnKBt3z pic.twitter.com/dhLgsvt0T1 — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) March 1, 2019

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are responding to the scene of a Manhattan fire, where at least two people were seriously injured, officials said.Flames broke out before 10:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the Wilson Houses on East 105th Street in Harlem.Video from the scene shows firefighters working next to a charred window frame with a busted out window.The fire appears to have originated on the building's third floor.Officials said at least two people appear to be seriously injured.The cause of the fire is unknown.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------