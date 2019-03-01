2 seriously injured in East Harlem high rise fire, officials say

Flames broke out before 10:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the Wilson Houses on East 105th Street in Harlem.
Video from the scene shows firefighters working next to a charred window frame with a busted out window.
(East Harlem, Manhattan) Developing: One Injured in Fire on Third Floor — https://t.co/yW8SnKBt3z pic.twitter.com/dhLgsvt0T1— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) March 1, 2019
The fire appears to have originated on the building's third floor.
Officials said at least two people appear to be seriously injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
