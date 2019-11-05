2 shot, 1 fatally, at Bronx intersection, Mercedes flees the scene

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, on a street in the Bronx Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 157th Street and Elton Avenue in the Melrose section.

Police are looking for a white Mercedes that fled the scene, and they believe the gunfire came from inside the vehicle.

The victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead with gunshot wounds to the head and leg. He has been identified as Noel Irizarry.

A 32-year-old man remains in serious condition after suffering gunshot wound to the right leg.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after some sort of dispute. A witness came forward to say there was an argument between the gunman and the two victims.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxmelroseshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner resigns, mayor announces new top cop
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
Parents await word on NJ woman who vanished after seeing psychic
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Monday night Giants game
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Show More
Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach
Sources: Man wanted for stabbing parents, brother in the Bronx
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
23-year-old man fatally shot during fight outside NY bar
Health alert issued after NJ supermarket worker contracts hepatitis
More TOP STORIES News