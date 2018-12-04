1 dead after 2 men shot in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One man has died after two people were shot in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Pulaski Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

Authorities say a 21-year-old was shot in the neck and rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old was shot in the hip and taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is said to be stable.

The circumstances of the shooting are presently unknown. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

