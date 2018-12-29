SHOOTING

2 shot at party in Old Westbury, Long Island

By Eyewitness News
OLD WESTBURY (WABC) --
An investigation is underway after two people were shot in a Long Island suburb known as one of the nation's wealthiest communities.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Pine Tree Lane in Old Westbury.

The two victims survived, but their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police said they do not know whether the shooting took place inside the house or on the street.

Originally, police believed the shooting was connected to a nearby crash on the Long Island Expressway but have since determined it to be unrelated. The eastbound exit ramp at Exit 38 was closed overnight but has since reopened.

No one is in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

A recent Bloomberg News analysis of tax and census data ranked Old Westbury as the 18th wealthiest ZIP code nationwide, with an average adjusted gross income of about $640,000 in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcar crashlong island expresswayOld WestburyNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Teen fatally shot in NJ restaurant by masked gunman
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
First of 4 teens arraigned in 12-year-old's drive-by shooting death
12-year-old shot in NYC goes home in time for Christmas
More shooting
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash
Man gropes 4-year-old, threatens to kill mom on 4 train
Teens steal MTA bus for apparent joyride in Brooklyn
Man runs away with safe in violent Brooklyn robbery
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $415M
Priest dies after multi-car crash rescue in NJ
Bronx deadly shooting ends NYC's 7-day streak with no homicides
Show More
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
MTA adds extra service for New Year's, holiday weekend
AccuWeather: Weekend sun but rain returns for New Year's Eve
NJ swim instructor accused of having sex with 13-year-old
'Electrical arc' turns night sky blue in NYC
More News