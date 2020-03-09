2 shot in Brooklyn, car riddled with bullet holes

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn Monday morning that left a car riddled with bullets.

It happened around 9 a.m. at Louisiana Avenue and Twin Pines Drive East in East New York.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, and the victims were only identified as one male and one female.

They were rushed to Brookdale Hospital in unknown condition.

It is believed the gunman fled on foot, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking story, and more details will be added as they become available.

