FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Police are investigating a double shooting at a movie theater parking lot in Queens.
It happened around 4 a.m. at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Flushing.
Police said both victims are in critical condition.
The gunman is still on the loose.
The shooting happened in the same parking lot as the scene of another shooting back in October.
In that shooting, a masked gunman killed a 25-year-old man before stealing his car.
