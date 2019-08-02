Source: 2 shot, including 6-year-old child, on Newark street

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured in a shooting on a street in Newark on Friday afternoon.The incident was reported on Riverside Court around 4 p.m.Authorities say both victims were shot while out on the street and someone, along with the child, ran into an apartment complex looking for help.Officials say a good Samaritan took them to the hospital.It is not clear if the second shooting victim is related to the child or not.Their conditions are not yet known.----------