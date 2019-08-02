Source: 2 shot, including 6-year-old child, on Newark street

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured in a shooting on a street in Newark on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported on Riverside Court around 4 p.m.

Authorities say both victims were shot while out on the street and someone, along with the child, ran into an apartment complex looking for help.

Officials say a good Samaritan took them to the hospital.

It is not clear if the second shooting victim is related to the child or not.

Their conditions are not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

